DSHA announces program and partnerships to help deal with housing instability

The Delaware State Housing Authority distributes over $800,000 in grants to five community organizations to address housing instability.

The Housing Outreach and Stability Services or HOSS grants were awarded to Central Delaware Habitat for Humanity, Latin American Community Center, Lutheran Community Services, NeighborGood Partners, and West End Neighborhood House.

"Each organization will be able to hire dedicated staff to provide community outreach, case management, and other support such as referrals to legal aid, education resources, financial literacy or housing counseling classes in order to help Delawareans reach stability," said DSHA Public Relations director Laurie Stovall explains the eligibility requirements.

The goal is to support individuals and families in maintaining their housing and achieving housing stability.

"An individual must be qualified for unemployment or experience a reduction in income. You also have to demonstrate risk of being homelessness or facing homelessness or housing instability. That may include past due utility or rent, an eviction notice, or just if your housing costs are a burden or something that's preventing you from being able to live stably in your home," said Stovall.

Income must also be at or below 80% of the area median income for the county of residence either at the time of application or a person’s 2020 annual income.

The Housing Outreach and Stability Services grants are similar to the now defunct Delaware Housing Assistance Program during the pandemic.

The money comes from the federal Emergency Rental Assistance Program sent to Delaware in December 2020 and March 2021.