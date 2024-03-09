© 2024 Delaware Public Media
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Latin American Community Center to open new bilingual preschool in New Castle

Delaware Public Media | By Joe Irizarry
Published March 9, 2024 at 6:29 PM EST
Joe Irizarry

The Latin American Community Center is set to open a new early learning center in New Castle.

The new La Fiesta 3 Early Learning Center will officially open its doors on Monday. It’s the Latin American Community Center’s first permanent location outside of Wilmington.

LACC president and CEO Maria Matos says putting this early learning center in New Castle is essentially going where the Latino population is growing.

"It behooves us to take our services to where the people are growing. Wilmington is still there. Our buildings are full. We have no more space in Wilmington, even though we built a new building in Wilmington, it's gone, there's no spaces,” said Matos. “So here we bring the services to New Castle County and the population of Latino's in New Castle County. It's incredible, unbelievable, the growth."

When the new La Fiesta 3 Learning Center opens, there will be 31 students enrolled for preschool. It can eventually accommodate 96 children ages 6 weeks to 5 years old.

 

"If we do not help poor children start kindergarten ready, they're just going to fall behind, and they're not going to be reading. So kids have to learn to read and then read to learn, and they can't read to learn if they haven't learned to read. That is very important, and it's close to my heart and the goals that I have for our community," said Matos.

Matos adds the school’s goal is to prepare children for kindergarten by providing high quality, bilingual early childhood education, and have them able to read by second grade.
Tags
Education Latin American Community CenterMaria Matospreschoolearly childhood education
Joe Irizarry
Joe brings over 20 years of experience in news and radio to Delaware Public Media and the All Things Considered host position. He joined DPM in November 2019 as a reporter and fill-in ATC host after six years as a reporter and anchor at commercial radio stations in New Castle and Sussex Counties.
See stories by Joe Irizarry