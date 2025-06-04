Latin American Community Center offers free HIV testing to community members

The Latin American Community Center’s HIV Program staff offer resources and testing to diverse communities.

The Trump administration has cut aid that helps people with HIV manage the disease and prevent its spread domestically and internationally.

The LACC program is state-funded and in its first year of a five-year contract. While staff aren’t certain the program will be around permanently, they continue to offer services at no charge to community members.

Staff are having trouble getting supplies like condoms restocked.

The center still offers free testing, resources, supplies and outreach to Delawareans.

Program staff hold information sessions at the Route 9 Library every Wednesday from 2-4 p.m. and local schools to teach people the importance of safe sex and STI testing.

HIV early intervention specialist Maria Torres tests and educates people on HIV and prevention. She also connects people who test positive to medical professionals, regardless of insurance status.

Torres said one of the barriers she faces is people thinking they never need to be tested.

“Being able to have these programs open or you getting tested are helping this program to be open for someone who is in need of this test,” Torres said. “You're okay, but how about the person next to you, or your neighbor, or someone who needs to get tested for any reason that we don't know?”

These conversations are especially important to have with Hispanic communities, Torres said, which have not seen a decrease in HIV diagnoses like other ethnicities.

Black and Hispanic people are disproportionately affected by HIV, according to the CDC. They account for 70 percent of new HIV infections in 2022.

“There [are] programs that can subsidize the cost of medication because after you get diagnosed with a positive, you are going to need medication your whole life…” Torres said. “You have a doctor that you're gonna see once a year or very often to make sure you're taking your medication and [the] HIV is under control.”

Torres said even if a person is married or has been dating someone long-term, they should still get STI testing annually.

The LACC can test patients 13 years or older without parent permission.

"That's by law in Delaware," Torres said. "... If you feel that you need to do it and you don't want to tell your parents, you're able to come in here. We're not going to ask for ID. We're not going to ask for health insurance. That's one of the things that the kids will avoid because parents, eventually, they're going to find out through the insurance that their kid came to get tested for HIV. But this center, we don't require the information, so they are free to come in here, get tested, get condoms and everything they need to get protected, to be protected."

People can get tested for HIV on weekdays at the Wilmington center.

“They can come here anytime in person Monday to Friday,” Torres said. “They can call, make an appointment, come in by appointment. They can walk in. We’re here.”