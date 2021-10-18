-
Land critical for wildlife habitat and air and water quality near Port Penn is preserved.A private-public-nonprofit partnership is ensuring 225 acres of…
-
A group of nonprofits and government agencies recently preserved a parcel of land on the south side of the Nanticoke River. Officials are naming it the…
-
New Castle County now has a roadmap for improving open space preservation.County Council accepted a report from the Land Preservation Task Force Tuesday.…
-
The state is making one of its biggest moves ever to preserve farmland this year.The state purchased the development rights to 111 farms across the state…
-
State and federal officials teamed up to buy a piece of land along the Nanticoke River in Sussex County.Biodiversity along the Nanticoke River spawns from…