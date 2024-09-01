Sussex County Council approves expanded residential buffer zones

Sussex County Council approves a measure to expand residential buffer zones.

The new rules take effect in February 2025 and encourage developers to use natural woodlands as buffers when possible.

It also sets $10 thousand penalties per quarter acre of disturbed natural areas.

The ordinance changes the way developers go about construction. Before any building starts, buffers have to be preserved or installed.

Council President Michael Vincent believes the ordinance is a step in the right direction.

“I think it's certainly a good product,” Vincent said. “I think this council is appreciative of all the hard work and the public, I think got a good change here.”

Councilman Mark Schaeffer was among the council members applauding the buffer ordinance and its potential impact.

“This is a great move forward in the development design process of Sussex County, Delaware, and I look forward to working on future ordinances to prevent further sprawl, particularly in the third district, and enhance our design standards,” Schaeffer said in the meeting Tuesday.

In a statement, Councilwoman Cynthia Green agrees - saying the new rules are a direct response to public request, namely a concern for protecting local woodlands.