Sussex County continues land preservation efforts by purchasing farmland near Dagsboro

Sussex County purchases farmland outside of Dagsboro in another effort to preserve land in the county.

The county purchased the ‘Layfield property’ which is just outside of Dagsboro for $2.65 million from Riverview Associations III LLC.

The property is primarily tilled farmland with wooded buffers, and it was appraised for $3.2 million.

County Administrator Todd Lawson announced the purchase during Tuesday’s Sussex County Council meeting.

"We did, in fact, settle on that property this past Friday,” said Lawson. “So the county was successful in purchasing 165 acres there just northwest of Dagsboro, it actually goes right to the Dagsboro line off of Route 20."

This is another purchase by the county to preserve landscape and maintain rural character amid development sprouting up around the county.

"We purchased that after some significant conversations with the owners, and it's just the latest round of our acquisitions. 165 acres outside of Dagsboro," said Lawson.

There are no long-term plans for this land right now, but the county will work with the Sussex County Land Trust.

The Land Trust will manage the property while a future master plan is developed.

For the time being, the property – currently used for agricultural production – will remain farmland, but some wooded areas may be augmented in the coming years with a partial reforestation effort.

The land was paid for through Sussex County’s portion of realty transfer tax revenue.