-
The end of summer is traditionally marked by the Labor Day holiday weekend. And that long weekend is typically celebrated through picnics, pool parties,…
-
Fewer motorists drove through Delaware’s toll plazas over the Labor Day weekend, according to data from the Delaware Department of Transportation.Labor…
-
Delaware is expected to feel the effects of Tropical Storm Hermine as early as Sunday.The storm is expected to anchor itself 200 miles off the coast of…
-
A little wet weather in the forecast isn’t expected to deter too many drivers from hitting the roadways this holiday weekend.Delaware Department of…
-
If you’re planning to calmly float atop gentle waves at the Delaware beaches this this Labor Day weekend you may be out of luck. Tropical Storm Hermine…
-
More drivers passed through Delaware’s three toll plazas during the Labor Day weekend than last year, but revenue collections remained flat. DelDOT…
-
Labor Day visitors packed Delaware’s beaches this past weekend. Rehoboth-Dewey Beach Chamber of Commerce president and CEO Carol Everhart says it was a…
-
This Labor Day weekend, Gov. Jack Markell (D-Delaware) recognized the importance of supporting the state’s workforce in his weekly message. More than a…
-
AAA is projecting the highest travel volume in seven years for this Labor Day holiday weekend. The organization predicts that 169,000 Delawareans plan to…