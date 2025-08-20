Labor Day is one of the deadliest weekends for impaired driving, so the state is stepping up patrols

As the Delaware Office of Highway Safety celebrates the success of its Sober Rides program, the next phase in its fight against impaired driving is already underway.

The 2024-2025 Sober Rides program provided more than 700 Delawareans with safe rides home during Thanksgiving Eve, New Year’s Eve, St. Patrick’s Day and July fourth - some of the most dangerous drinking holidays.

The program provides $20 ride-share vouchers for Lyft and Uber, funded by contributions of sponsors and community partners.

But impaired driving in Delaware remains a serious concern. Between 2020 and 2024, the state saw 641 fatal crashes with 39% involving alcohol or drugs.

Last year, there were 1,033 crashes, 85 serious injuries and 4,093 arrests involving impaired driving.

Office of Highway Safety director Sharon Bryson says the state has already started its annual Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign.

"It's important, both with high visibility, DUI patrols, our officers will be out there, also educating the public. We've done much like this interview and other initiatives, social media and other kinds of things to remind people that they should not get behind the wheel if they're impaired," said Bryson.

Bryson notes Labor Day weekend is one of the deadliest weekends for impaired driving.

She has this advice for those who are going out to drink.

"Plan ahead, think safety, obviously, we want to have a good time and enjoy ourselves, but safety should be top of mind for everyone, both for their safe ride home and for safety of those traveling around them on our roadways," said Bryson.

Bryson notes people should secure a designated driver or plan to use a rideshare like Lyft or Uber prior to going out, and that friends should take keys from anyone thinking about driving drunk.