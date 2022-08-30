AAA: Labor Day travel to look like pre-COVID levels

AAA Mid-Atlantic expects travel on Labor Day weekend to resemble pre-pandemic levels.

With Labor Day weekend approaching, travelers are expected to hit the roadways despite high gas prices – more than 60 cents higher than this time last year.

AAA Mid-Atlantic’s Jana Tidwell says it will be just like the summer’s other long holiday weekends.

"And that will mirror exactly what we saw for the Memorial Day holiday weekend and the July 4th holiday weekend. People were ready to go this summer. People returned to their typical summer travel routine, and Labor Day weekend is not going to be an exception to that at all as it is the third and final three-day weekend of the summer season," said Tidwell.

Tidwell says the proximity to beaches for many in Delaware also make this an appealing weekend to hit the road.

"We are in the part of the country where it is extremely easy to get to the beaches, and people want to hold on to summer as long as possible,” said Tidwell. “So despite high gas prices people are still willing to travel and this upcoming Labor Day weekend is not going to be any different."

AAA also expects traffic to be heaviest Friday afternoon and late Monday afternoon, and recommends traveling at off-peak hours if possible.

AAA also recommends preparing your vehicle for the trip - checking the tire pressure and tread, making sure the battery is in good working order, and checking the air conditioning, and headlights.

Also, stock an emergency kit with jumper cables, tools, first aid supplies, snacks, water, and a flashlight with fresh batteries.