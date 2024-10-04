© 2024 Delaware Public Media
Kent County sports complex begins state-funded expansion

Delaware Public Media | By Abigail Lee
Published October 4, 2024 at 3:25 PM EDT
A mockup of a soccer field with bleachers and buildings on opposite sides.
DE Turf Sports Complex
The mock-ups for DE Turf's expansion include adding bleachers to either side of the stadium.

The DE Turf Sports Complex begins work on its expansion, made possible through state funding.

The Delaware Tourism Office awarded $3 million in grant funding to the complex in June.

The project includes adding bleachers to both sides of the facility’s stadium, increasing capacity to 2 thousand. There will also be a new multipurpose building with locker rooms and event space.

DE Turf director Daniel Yearick said they hope the expansion will be complete and ready for host tournaments and events by spring 2026.

“DE Turf was built to bring economic impact to our community and to our state, which it does, but it also was built for the benefit of our youth and high school athletes in our area,” Yearick said. “The more I can get the local high schools, and the local middle schools and the local youth here at the turf, I think that's the highlight of my job.”

The upgrades are a game changer, Yearick added.

“Having spectators, your classmates, your family on both sides of the field definitely gives you a big game experience, right? The environment is much louder, much more energetic.”

Delaware needs more places large enough to accommodate playoff tournaments, Yearick said.

“Having that addition where they can come in, play in that big game atmosphere, with 2 thousand fans,... that's definitely something special that not every high school or middle school has.”
Culture, Lifestyle & Sports Fall sportsAthletic trainingKent County
Abigail Lee
With degrees in journalism and women’s and gender studies, Abigail Lee aims for her work to be informed and inspired by both.

She is especially interested in rural journalism and social justice stories, which came from her time with NPR-affiliate KBIA at the University of Missouri in Columbia, Mo.

She speaks English and Russian fluently, some French, and very little Spanish (for now!)
See stories by Abigail Lee
