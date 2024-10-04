Kent County sports complex begins state-funded expansion

The DE Turf Sports Complex begins work on its expansion, made possible through state funding.

The Delaware Tourism Office awarded $3 million in grant funding to the complex in June.

The project includes adding bleachers to both sides of the facility’s stadium, increasing capacity to 2 thousand. There will also be a new multipurpose building with locker rooms and event space.

DE Turf director Daniel Yearick said they hope the expansion will be complete and ready for host tournaments and events by spring 2026.

“DE Turf was built to bring economic impact to our community and to our state, which it does, but it also was built for the benefit of our youth and high school athletes in our area,” Yearick said. “The more I can get the local high schools, and the local middle schools and the local youth here at the turf, I think that's the highlight of my job.”

The upgrades are a game changer, Yearick added.

“Having spectators, your classmates, your family on both sides of the field definitely gives you a big game experience, right? The environment is much louder, much more energetic.”

Delaware needs more places large enough to accommodate playoff tournaments, Yearick said.

“Having that addition where they can come in, play in that big game atmosphere, with 2 thousand fans,... that's definitely something special that not every high school or middle school has.”