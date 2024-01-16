Possibility of more snow later in the week in Delaware after cold snap

The snow is over in Delaware, now cold weather takes hold -- and later in the week the possibility of more snow.

After a snowless winter last year, Delaware finally received over an inch of snow.

New Castle County had higher totals with generally three inches on the ground. South of Newark had 3.6 inches of snow, while Wilmington Airport received 3.2 inches according to the National Weather Service.

There was less snow downstate according to National Weather Service Meteorologist Ray Martin.

"For the south it was a bit less because it changed over a bit faster. So generally one to two inches across central and southern Delaware. A place called Lakeside Manor in Sussex County had two inches, and then there was a report of two inches from Dover. But most of the other reports in that area were a little bit less so generally one to inches in central and southern Delaware, pretty uniform," said Martin.

With the snow out of the area, a cold snap, the coldest this winter according to Martin will hit the state.

Wednesday's temps will be in the 20s with wind chills in the teens this after temperatures in the teens Tuesday night with wind chills hitting zero in northern Delaware and five degrees in the southern part of the state.

After the cold snap the First State could see more snow towards the end of the week according to Martin.

"Then there's a little system which is going to moving across the area Thursday night into Friday night so a little uncertain about the exact timing, and a little uncertain about how much it drops,” said Martin. “But it does look likely that we will see at least some snow with it."

Martin adds that any snow fall would be expected to be light no more than a couple of inches with a small possibility of a bigger storm.

