Contaminated horse feed results in animal deaths in Kent County

Sixteen horses have died in Kent County after consuming contaminated feed, according to the Delaware Department of Agriculture.

The affected horses have largely been in the Amish community in Kent County.

The feed was primarily if not solely corn contaminated with fumonisin, a toxin produced by fungus sometimes found in corn.

The Delaware Department of Agriculture tracked the issue, and environmental program administrator Jamie Mack said the cases lasted from April through mid-May.

“We're not aware of any new cases or concerns, and so we're continuing to investigate the source and the impact of the issue and working to support the community, working with vets and other stakeholders,” Mack said.

Mack says there were an estimated 16 fatalities, with the last being on May 17. Due to gaps in communication, that number may be higher.

Mack added anyone that still has feed purchased in April should stop using it immediately.

“That's their best bet, to reach out and see if any of the feed they have would be of particular concern,” Mack said. “And then if that's the case, to work with the supplier to get replacement feed or new feed to make sure we've not using that impacted feed anymore.”

Fumonisin is tied to certain environmental conditions including very dry periods followed by wet periods.

“That can increase the presence of the toxins as well as the mold associated with it, and then also storage conditions are important. We want to ensure we have dry storage conditions.”

Symptoms are largely neurological and can include excitability, circling, headbutting and balance issues. Most cases lead to fatalities, and there are no known cures.

If people see these symptoms in their horses, Mack suggested reaching out to a veterinarian as soon as possible to start supportive treatments.