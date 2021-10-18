-
Employment rates for people with disabilities are much lower than for people without disabilities.A program at the University of Delaware aims to change…
-
The First State wants to build a more diverse tech talent pipeline. And the Delaware Prosperity Partnership (DPP) has some ideas to make that happen.In…
-
JPMorgan Chase announced it is investing $4 million to support economic development in Wilmington neighborhoods. The new Equitable Wilmington partnership…
-
The new Spectrum Scholars program will begin with five freshmen at the University of Delaware next fall. Students with Autism entering the Computer &…
-
Delaware Tech has received a grant to expand training opportunities for those interested in pursuing careers in IT.The $125,000 grant comes from the JP…
-
Gov. Jack Markell sees this week’s announcement that JPMorgan Chase plans to bring 1,800 jobs to Delaware as a sign the state can compete in the global…
-
It was a busy news week in the First State and a number of stories – although not overtly political – do have potential political ramifications.They…
-
Banking giant J.P. Morgan Chase is vowing to bring 1,800 jobs to Delaware by 2019, marking the largest single company job expansion in the state since…
-
JPMorgan Chase has expanded its presence at University of Delaware, adding new facilities at the Newark campus. In 2009, Chase and UD established a…