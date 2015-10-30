Headlines viewed through a political prism

© 2021
Delaware Public Media | By Delaware Public Media
Published October 30, 2015 at 3:44 PM EDT
It was a busy news week in the First State and a number of stories – although not overtly political – do have potential political ramifications.

They include Gov. Markell’s announcement that JPMorgan Chase is bringing 1,800 jobs to Wilmington and the Delaware Supreme Court hearing arguments in a death penalty case.  Plus,  another candidate has entered the race for Delaware’s U.S. House seat

Delaware Public Media political reporter James Dawson stopped by The Green this week to discuss how these stories could impact the First State political landscape.

