Joint Bond Bill Committee

-
Lawmakers passed the largest bond bill in state history today Tuesday, with both chambers overwhemingly approving the $1.3 billion plan. State Senators…
-
Lawmakers approved the largest Bond Bill in state history after days of debates and disagreements. The budget bills are among the few Republicans have…
-
Tensions flared during Wednesday’s Bond Bill committee as lawmakers debated using surplus funds to boost some capital projects. State lawmakers looked at…
-
Major changes were made to DelDOT’s capital budget requests Tuesday. Drivers heading on I-95 through Wilmington may need to slow down in the work zone.…
-
Lawmakers on the Bond Bill Committee heard from the Department of Correction about its growing maintenance backlog. The DOC is seeking over $12 million in…
-
Delaware lawmakers signed off Monday on a new voting system for the First State.The co-chairs of the Bond Bill Committee released money set aside in the…
-
As the national debate over gun laws heats up – Delaware’s General Assembly passed a gun control measure this week. But questions linger about the fate of…
-
State lawmakers are still in limbo on balancing Delaware’s budget for next year after news of the recent flat revenue forecast.All three money committees…
-
Disputes over how the state Department of Fish and Wildlife can increase fees related to hunting and trapping could upend next year’s capital budget.New…
-
Budget lawmakers will need another day to finalize their fiscal year 2016 capital budget plan, with legislators asking to fund more projects than they…