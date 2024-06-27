Lawmakers pass $1.1 billion 2025 bond bill for capital improvement projects in Delaware

Delaware lawmakers pass the 2025 fiscal year Bond Bill, approving just over $1.1 billion for capital improvement projects across the state.

Bond Committee Vice Chair Jack Walsh (D-Wilmington) explains the largest allocation of $352.7 million heads to statewide transportation initiatives.

“This will be put in for state transportation allocations to complete roads, including additional funds to address the roads that are in our poorest condition in all of our districts," he said on the Senate Floor.

Other highlights of the bill include $160 million for school construction projects, $10 million for affordable housing program support and $27.7 million in clean drinking water state revolving funds.

It also allocates $100 million to statewide deferred maintenance, $15.6 million for statewide park improvements and $26 million for the new Troop 4 in Georgetown.

Walsh notes out of $275 million in requests for the Community Reinvestment Fund, they were able to fund around $40 million for capital projects for nonprofits and municipal organizations.

“The capital budget touches every corner of our state, and these investments have a real, tangible impact on people’s lives, whether it’s students attending new and upgraded schools, roads that are easier to travel, or clean water projects moving forward,” said State Rep. Debra Heffernan (D-Bellefonte), chair of the Bond Committee, in a statement.

The bill is around $300 million less than last year and heads to Gov. John Carney for signature.