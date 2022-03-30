The Fort DuPont Redevelopment and Preservation Corporation appears before the Bond Bill Committee

The Fort DuPont Redevelopment and Preservation Corporation went before the Bond Bill Committee on Thursday for its capital budget hearing for FY 2023.

The Fort DuPont Redevelopment and Preservation Corporation has had issues recently with its former Executive Director resigning amid issues with Delaware City.

It’s faced some opposition to a planned RV campground in the project.

Dave Baylor is the Acting Chair. He admits challenges lie ahead, but says with help from lawmakers, everyone will be proud of redevelopment at the former military installation.

And Baylor explained the organization plans to use the money it's seeking this year.

"The $3.3 (million) that we are asking for it's administrative costs of about $300,000 annually to keep this operational," said Baylor. "The capital improvements include the reservation and continued improvement to the infrastructure. So, if you were to go up to the site right now you will notice that over a period of time all the roads on the property were deteriorated to just stone and gravel for the most part."

Baylor says the ultimate plan is to make the site a multi-use area that includes open space.

"There will be park lands, there will be bike paths, there will be trails. It will not be just development for housing. Yes, we will have that, but there's a whole vast of nature that we will also be able to enjoy," said Baylor.

He notes a theater on the property will be restored with hopes of making it a big part of the community as well as improving roads.

Baylor did note they also seek federal funds to help with those roads.

He described the plan as a blend of old and new that will maintain some of the history of the installation.