Changes coming from the House side of the Joint Finance and Bond Bill Committees

Delaware House officials announce changes on committees that write the state’s operating and capital budgets.

The changes not only increase diversity on the committees, but officials say they will provide new opportunities for members to take on leadership roles.

House Speaker Valerie Longhurst named State Rep. Kim Williams as the new co-chair of the Joint Finance Committee consisting of representatives and senators from both parties who draft the state’s operating budget.

Williams replaces Rep. William Carson – who served as the House’s top member on the committee since 2021. Williams has also served on the Joint Finance Committee since 2021.

Longhurst also named Rep. Nnamdi Chukwuocha to serve on the committee.

Also, with Rep. Sean Matthews stepping down from the Bond Bill Committee – which drafts the state’s capital budget – Longhurst has appointed Rep. Franklin Cooke to take Matthews’ place.

“As we evaluate the structure and makeup of several House institutions, we are going to be constantly looking for ways to increase diversity and improve effectiveness across all levels of this chamber,” said Rep. Longhurst, who was elected speaker in June. “Our chamber looks more and more like Delaware every session, and our money committees, which make important decisions about funding critical programs across our state, should reflect that diversity and give a bigger voice to communities that often rely on state services."

Delaware Legislative Black Caucus founder and chair Rep. Stephanie Bolden lauded the decision to increase diversity on both of the committees.

“It’s so important that we have representation on critical committees such as Joint Finance and Bond Bill,” said Rep. Bolden. “Given the composition of our caucus and our state, it's truly heartening to witness this diversity mirrored in our money committees. Increasing diversity by adding smart, caring people will only make these committees stronger and more able to meet the challenges and needs of all residents in the First State. I’m pleased to welcome Rep. Chukwuocha to JFC and am happy to see Rep. Cooke take a seat on Bond Bill.”

Bolden also serves on the Joint Finance Committee.