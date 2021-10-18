John Sisson

-
Public transit in Delaware still runs primarily on fossil fuels. But the share of DART buses running on electricity is increasing. This week, DART…
DART plans to return to full bus service next week with the exception of the seasonal Beach Bus services in the resort areas. Starting on Monday, June 1,…
Wilmington is not the only place in Delaware where advocacy groups are calling for more bus service. The League of Women Voters of Sussex County wrote a…
DART presented a new round of proposed Wilmington bus route changes last week, while advocates continue to push for a reversal of previous changes. But…
Earlier this month, Delaware announced it intends to sue the EPA over its lack of action to help curb emissions at power plants in Pennsylvania and West…
This week, the public got a preview of the upcoming fleet of electric buses Delaware Transit Corporation will unveil in the coming years.The zero-emission…