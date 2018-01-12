DART making progress on shift to renewable fuel vehicles

Earlier this month, Delaware announced it intends to sue the EPA over its lack of action to help curb emissions at power plants in Pennsylvania and West Virginia it claims are creating pollution that’s drifting here.

And while the state says those type of emissions are responsible for 90 percent of the ozone in Delaware – DNREC Secretary Shawn Garvin concedes the state can still work to cut emissions in other ways, especially in the area of transportation.

One way the First State has been doing that is with its DART bus fleet. Federal funds are paying for 16 electric busses it expects to have on the road by summer 2019.

DART is also switching paratransit busses to propane with the goal of operating 130 of them – or half its fleet - this year after a two-year pilot program.

We recently chatted with DART CEO John Sisson about these changes to renewable fueled vehicles.

We also chatted with Todd Mouw, VP of sales and Marketing at ROUSH CleanTech, the maker of the propane fuel systems used on the paratransit busses. You can hear that interview here: