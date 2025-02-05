Eagles fans in Delaware are getting ready for Super Sunday

Eagles fans spent Wednesday’s lunch hour at Wilmington’s Rodney Square rallying for the Birds before Sunday’s Super Bowl.

Eagles fans are getting ready for Sunday’s Super Bowl rematch with the Kansas City Chiefs.

KC won Super Bowl 57 against the Birds in Glendale, Arizona two years ago, but Eagles fans expect a different result this time in New Orleans.

Among those is Kevin Jones – who made the trek up from Dover for the rally.

"We gotta do it with Barkley on there. We got a winning team, it's no question they can't handle the run," said Jones.

Other fans see the team’s number one rated defense as the deciding factor, or the play of QB Jalen Hurts.

Wilmington’s biggest Eagles fan, Mayor John Carney says a rally like this brings the city together.

"For a mayor or elected official, this is a great way to bring a community together, and it really feels great,” said Carney. “We're all rallying behind our team. No matter what neighborhood you live in, all that kind of stuff, put that aside and just a really great way to lift the spirit of the city."

Carney also is predicting an Eagles victory Sunday.

Don Herscher who made the trip up from Smyrna is also predicting the Eagles to bring home the Vince Lombardi Trophy.

"Well, I don't see an easy win, it's the Super Bowl, it is the Kansas City Chiefs, but I do see a "W." Somehow I see a "W," and it's probably going to happen on defense, that's my opinion anyway," said Herscher.

The fans were also greeted by the Victory Bus carrying some of the Eagles cheerleaders to help lead the crowd that showed up in some cheers and throw out rally towels for the fans.