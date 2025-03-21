Mayor John Carney’s budget proposes EMS services being added to the Wilmington Fire Department

Mayor John Carney presents his first budget to Wilmington City Council.

Carney seeks $201.6 million for the general fund budget in Fiscal year 26.

"It seeks to capitalize on our strengths, shore up our vulnerabilities and invest in our future, and it does it while keeping costs down for our residents and spending taxpayer dollars responsibly," said Carney.

No property tax increase is envisioned. The rate will actually fall to offset property reassessment with the goal of keeping reassessment revenue neutral. Carney does warn the process does mean tax bills could go up for some and down for others.

Carney is proposing water/sewer fees increase 6.5%, and a 6% increase to stormwater rates. That’s an average monthly increase of $4.66 per household to help fund a $95.4 million water/sewer/stormwater budget.

Carney adds his budget also offers wage increases for city employees.

"This budget includes a modest 4.6% increase. These are the funds needed to provide the basic services our residents expect,” said Carney. ‘This budget also includes $3,200,000 in wage increases for city employees. This proposal includes an increase of $1,200,000 to cover the costs of the mandated position review process."

Carney is also proposing a plan for the Wilmington Fire Department to begin providing emergency medical services or ambulances after years of the city receiving third-party services.

Carney’s budget outlines a projected $4 million in start-up costs, but he notes the costs should go down in future years. The new costs will be largely paid for by ambulance fees.

The budget also includes $2.5 million in neighborhood stabilization funding which includes money to continue the home repair program and to initiate a pilot program for alleyway cleanup.

His proposed budget also includes an increase of $225,000 to the Office of Cultural Affairs, an additional $100,000 to support Wilmington’s Clean Team initiative and over $300,000 in support for the community food program.