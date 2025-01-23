© 2025 Delaware Public Media
After pleading guilty to shoplifting charges, Cerron Cade will still be John Carney’s chief of staff

Delaware Public Media | By Joe Irizarry
Published January 23, 2025 at 5:05 PM EST
Office of Management and Budget Director Cerron Cade delivers part of Gov. John Carney's FY25 recommended budget on Thursday at the Delaware Public Archives.
Office of Management and Budget Director Cerron Cade delivers part of Gov. John Carney's FY25 recommended budget on Thursday at the Delaware Public Archives.

Cerron Cade, the former director of Delaware’s Office of Management and Budget pleaded guilty to shoplifting charges, but he will soon start his new role as Wilmington Mayor John Carney’s chief of staff.

Cade pleaded guilty to shoplifting at a Home Depot last year, and he was sentenced to probation before judgment, which is dischargeable upon satisfaction of the terms of his Level I probation.

The terms include full restitution - almost $400 - to the Home Depot, undergoing a mental health evaluation and any prescribed treatment as well as a 12-month no contact order with the Home Depot.

According to the Delaware Department of Justice, the sentence is within the sentencing range recommended by the Sentencing Accountability Commission for a Class A Misdemeanor.

Cade faced six charges – all misdemeanors – after he was accused of not scanning items on more than one visit to the Home Depot last summer.

In a statement, Mayor Carney calls Cade a valued colleague for more than 10 years and he looks forward to Cade working with him in his administration.

He adds that Cade has his complete trust and confidence.

Carney, while pointing out that trust and integrity are critical to public servant roles, says Cade has owned up to his mistakes, and he is being held accountable.

Cade will assume his chief of staff position as soon as he completes the requirements of the court.
