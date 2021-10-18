-
Delaware’s unemployment rate fell in August with the leisure and hospitality sector making slow gains. The state’s unemployment rate was 5.4% in August,…
Unemployment fell again in Delaware last month. The First State’s unemployment rate for July was 5.6%, down from 5.8%. This comes as the jobless rate…
The State Division of Unemployment says its dealing with an increased amount of fraud, even as the jobless rate falls.Division Director Darryl Scott says…
Like most other states, Delaware has received a flood of unemployment claims since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.The state’s monthly unemployment…
Independent contractors, the self-employed and others can start using a new system to apply for unemployment insurance benefits next week. The CARES Act…
Delaware’s unemployment rate dropped slightly to start the new year. New data shows joblessness in the First State settled back down to 3.5% for the month…
Unemployment in the First State dipped again in December.The State Department of Labor says Delaware’s jobless rate slipped another tenth of a point last…
Unemployment in the First State’s dropped slightly in November.The State Department of Labor says Delaware’s jobless rate slipped one tenth of a point…