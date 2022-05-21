Delaware's unemployment rate remains steady in April

Delaware’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate remained unchanged in April.

The rate held at 4.5% in April and there were 22,400 unemployed Delawareans compared to April 2021 when there were 28,600 unemployed in Delaware.

The unemployment rate dropped in each county and in Newark, but the rate went up a little in Wilmington and Dover.

The Department of Labor’s Tom Dougherty says he doesn’t consider the lack of movement downward last month a red flag.

"The last time the unemployment rate increased I think we have to go back over a year ago when we had an actual increase in the unemployment rate. So it's either been steady or going down for over a year. So you know it's a good sign. If we have another steady month that's fine I don't think it's a sign of anything," said Dougherty.

Delaware added 700 jobs from its March numbers and over the last year that number has grown by 8,000.

But job growth in Delaware is lagging behind national numbers - and as is the state’s unemployment rate. The national rate in April was at 3.6%.

Dougherty says overall the state’s numbers have been a positive.

"The unemployment rate it held steady over the month, but we've seen the trend of it either coming down or holding steady and the jobs numbers keep growing so those are both good signs,” said Dougherty. “Sure we would like to see a stronger job growth, but what we're seeing is not too bad so we'll take what we can get."

Dougherty also notes unemployment claims have been coming down quite substantially.