© 2022 Delaware Public Media
new_DPM_site_banner_revised
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Delaware Headlines

Delaware's unemployment rate remains steady in April

Delaware Public Media | By Joe Irizarry
Published May 21, 2022 at 10:58 AM EDT
unemployment.jpg
Delaware Public Media
/

Delaware’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate remained unchanged in April.

The rate held at 4.5% in April and there were 22,400 unemployed Delawareans compared to April 2021 when there were 28,600 unemployed in Delaware.

The unemployment rate dropped in each county and in Newark, but the rate went up a little in Wilmington and Dover.

The Department of Labor’s Tom Dougherty says he doesn’t consider the lack of movement downward last month a red flag.

"The last time the unemployment rate increased I think we have to go back over a year ago when we had an actual increase in the unemployment rate. So it's either been steady or going down for over a year. So you know it's a good sign. If we have another steady month that's fine I don't think it's a sign of anything," said Dougherty.

Delaware added 700 jobs from its March numbers and over the last year that number has grown by 8,000.

But job growth in Delaware is lagging behind national numbers - and as is the state’s unemployment rate. The national rate in April was at 3.6%.

Dougherty says overall the state’s numbers have been a positive.

"The unemployment rate it held steady over the month, but we've seen the trend of it either coming down or holding steady and the jobs numbers keep growing so those are both good signs,” said Dougherty. “Sure we would like to see a stronger job growth, but what we're seeing is not too bad so we'll take what we can get."

Dougherty also notes unemployment claims have been coming down quite substantially.

Tags

Delaware Headlines UnemploymentJobsjob growthjobless rate
Joe Irizarry
Joe brings over 20 years of experience in news and radio to Delaware Public Media and the All Things Considered host position. He joined DPM in November 2019 as a reporter and fill-in ATC host after six years as a reporter and anchor at commercial radio stations in New Castle and Sussex Counties.
See stories by Joe Irizarry