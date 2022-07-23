© 2022 Delaware Public Media
new_DPM_site_banner_revised
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Delaware Headlines

Delaware's unemployment rate is unchanged again

Delaware Public Media | By Joe Irizarry
Published July 23, 2022 at 10:12 PM EDT
unemployment.jpg
Delaware Public Media
/

Delaware’s jobless rate remains unchanged.

The seasonally adjusted unemployment in June stayed the same as it was in May, 4.5%. And that’s over a point lower than a year ago in June 2021 when it was 5.7%.

Unemployment rates elsewhere in the state either stayed the same or went up with Wilmington seeing a nearly 1% jump, Kent County going up 1%, and Dover’s rate rising 1.2%.

Those rates are not seasonally adjusted.

Last month, there were 22,700 unemployed Delawareans, down from 28,200 in June 2021.

Seasonally adjusted nonfarm employment was up 2,600 in June at 461,400, and in the last year that number has seen a net gain of 14,400 - a 3.2% increase. Nationally, jobs are up 4.2% during the same time period.

The Leisure and Hospitality industry is leading the way in Delaware adding 7,100 jobs in the last year, followed by Professional and Business Services which has seen an increase of 2,400 jobs.

The Trade, Transportation, and Utility sectors along with Manufacturing have seen an increase of 2,200 jobs in the last year.

Tags

Delaware Headlines Unemploymentjobless rateJobs
Joe Irizarry
Joe brings over 20 years of experience in news and radio to Delaware Public Media and the All Things Considered host position. He joined DPM in November 2019 as a reporter and fill-in ATC host after six years as a reporter and anchor at commercial radio stations in New Castle and Sussex Counties.
See stories by Joe Irizarry