Delaware's unemployment rate is unchanged again

Delaware’s jobless rate remains unchanged.

The seasonally adjusted unemployment in June stayed the same as it was in May, 4.5%. And that’s over a point lower than a year ago in June 2021 when it was 5.7%.

Unemployment rates elsewhere in the state either stayed the same or went up with Wilmington seeing a nearly 1% jump, Kent County going up 1%, and Dover’s rate rising 1.2%.

Those rates are not seasonally adjusted.

Last month, there were 22,700 unemployed Delawareans, down from 28,200 in June 2021.

Seasonally adjusted nonfarm employment was up 2,600 in June at 461,400, and in the last year that number has seen a net gain of 14,400 - a 3.2% increase. Nationally, jobs are up 4.2% during the same time period.

The Leisure and Hospitality industry is leading the way in Delaware adding 7,100 jobs in the last year, followed by Professional and Business Services which has seen an increase of 2,400 jobs.

The Trade, Transportation, and Utility sectors along with Manufacturing have seen an increase of 2,200 jobs in the last year.