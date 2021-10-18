-
Insurance Commissioner Trinidad Navarro is facing a second harassment lawsuit.Months after Fleur McKendell filed a lawsuit claiming Navarro and his…
Medicare beneficiaries in Delaware are being urged to be aware of a new Medicare scam. Starting next month, Delaware will send out new Medicare cards to…
Gov. John Carney signed a bill into law Tuesday aimed at helping protect Delawareans against predatory car and home insurance practices.State Insurance…
While lambasting the current state insurance commissioner, both candidates running to succeed Karen Weldin Stewart (D) only took slight jabs at each other…