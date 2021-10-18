-
Staff members at the Historic Odessa Foundation are providing a peek at their personal art collections. “Our Delaware” - 27 assorted works from those…
-
The Historic Odessa Foundation (HOF) is breaking from its holiday tradition of presenting indoor holiday tours featuring yuletide vignettes inspired by…
-
The Historic Odessa Foundation (HOF) is among those reopening after shutting down in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.It will welcomes visitors back…
-
The Historic Odessa Foundation (HOF) is presenting a new exhibit this month.“Exchanging Points of View: Art by The Artists’ Exchange of Delaware” can be…
-
The Historic Odessa Foundation’s holiday offerings include its annual tribute to a memorable piece of literature. This year, parts of the Corbit-Sharp…
-
There’s a new exhibit on display in the Visitor’s Center Gallery at the Historic Odessa Foundation in Odessa.The exhibit is called From the Chesapeake and…
-
The Historic Odessa Foundation (HOF) is in the midst of a $3-million-dollar endowment campaign. The campaign is called “Independence and Perpetuity," and…
-
The Historic Odessa Foundation is celebrating the 10th anniversary of its educational program focused on the Underground Railroad.It’s called Freedom…
-
A powerful story of redemption, Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol, has enchanted audiences the world over with its simple message of holiday joy.…
-
There’s a new exhibit at the Historic Odessa Foundation (HOF).It’s called Time Elemental: An Exploration of the Visual Expression of Thomas Del Porte. The…