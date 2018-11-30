Arts Playlist: Historic Odessa House celebrates Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol

A powerful story of redemption, Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol, has enchanted audiences the world over with its simple message of holiday joy.

Historic Odessa Foundation executive director Debbie Buckson says the tour and exhibit run through December 30th.

“A great activity during the holidays. Great place to bring family and friends and out-of-town visitors. The total tour takes about two hours to see everything that we have. Visitors start at our Visitors Center located in the Historic Odessa Bank, located at 201 Main Street,” Buckson said.

Buckson says the highlight is the 244-year-old Corbit-Sharp House. It will offer vignettes depicting the world Dickens created for Ebenezer Scrooge, include depictions of Scrooge’s counting house and lodgings, the austere house of Tiny Tim, and the cemetary.

Buckson says the Historic Odessa Foundation enjoys bringing literary works to life during the holiday season.

“We’ve been doing this now for about 35 years. We make a complete departure from our regular interpretation of the families that lived in our buildings. And we re-create A Christmas Story,” said Buckson.

Buckson says previous holiday exhibits have focused on the works of Louisa May Alcott, Beatrix Potter and Lewis Carroll.

Information on the Historic Odessa Foundation’s 2018 Christmas Holiday Tours and events can be found at the organization's website or by calling 02-378-4119,

Historic Odessa Foundation holiday tours cost $10 for adults; $8 for groups, seniors, and students; HOF members and children under 6 are FREE.

The Historic Houses of Odessa are open Tuesday through Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and Sunday from 1 to 4:30 p.m. The last full tour of the Historic Houses starts at 3 p.m. The Houses will be closed Dec. 24, 25 and 31, 2018.

