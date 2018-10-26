Arts Playlist: Historic Odessa Foundation presents "Time Elemental"

There’s a new exhibit at the Historic Odessa Foundation (HOF).

It’s called Time Elemental: An Exploration of the Visual Expression of Thomas Del Porte.

The new exhibit features more than 38 works by Del Porte, a Delaware artist living in Wilmington.

Del Porte studied under Wilmington master painter, Edward Loper and his work reflects that influence.

Brian Miller is the Historic Odessa Foundation’s assistant curator.

He says Thomas Del Porte paints from direct observation of still life, figures and "en plein air" from landscapes.

You can find more information about Time Elemental: An Exploration of the Visual Expression of Thomas Del Portehere.

