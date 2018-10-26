© 2021
Arts

Arts Playlist: Historic Odessa Foundation presents "Time Elemental"

Delaware Public Media | By Kelli Steele
Published October 26, 2018 at 2:06 PM EDT
Photo from HOF - A streetscape by Delaware artist Thomas Del Porte, a collection of whose works are now on display through Dec. 30, 2018
Time Elemental: An Exploration of the Visual Expression of Thomas Del Porte now on display at the Historic Odessa Foundation.

There’s a new exhibit at the Historic Odessa Foundation (HOF).

It’s called Time Elemental: An Exploration of the Visual Expression of Thomas Del Porte.

 

 

The new exhibit features more than 38 works by Del Porte, a Delaware artist living in Wilmington.

Del Porte studied under Wilmington master painter, Edward Loper and his work reflects that influence.

 

Brian Miller is the Historic Odessa Foundation’s assistant curator.

 

He says Thomas Del Porte paints from direct observation of still life, figures and "en plein air" from landscapes.

 

You can find more information about Time Elemental: An Exploration of the Visual Expression of Thomas Del Portehere.

 

Delaware Public Media' s arts coverage is made possible, in part, by support from the Delaware Division of the Arts, a state agency dedicated to nurturing and supporting the arts in Delaware, in partnership with the National Endowment for the Arts.

Edward Loper, Thomas Del Porte
Kelli Steele
Kelli Steele has over 30 years of experience covering news in Delaware, Baltimore, Winchester, Virginia, Phoenix, Arizona and San Diego, California.
See stories by Kelli Steele
