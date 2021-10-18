-
The City of Wilmington is recruiting its next class of firefighters.The 41st Wilmington Fire Academy will likely start this spring and end in August.…
A federal judge has dismissed the suit filed against the City of Wilmington and several former officials related to the 2016 Canby Park fire. The suit was…
A crew of 20 wildland firefighters from the Delaware Forest Service are helping to combat wildfires out west. The team shipped out to Missoula, Montana on…
State officials celebrated the 90th anniversary of the Delaware Forest Service by welcoming home a crew of 20 firefighters at the Delaware State Fair…
Funeral services for fallen Wilmington firefighter Ardythe Hope will take place Saturday at the Chase Center on the Wilmington Riverfront. The public…
A Wilmington firefighter who was injured battling a blaze in late September died from her injuries Thursday night. Ardythe Hope was the third Wilmington…
Wilmington firefighters are up in arms over fire chief Anthony Goode’s decision to shut down one of the city’s fire engine until a new administration…
A joint memorial service will be held this weekend for two Wilmington firefighters who died battling a house fire in Canby Park early last Saturday.The…
The investigation into what caused the Saturday morning house fire that cost two Wilmington firefighters their lives continues.Wilmington Fire Chief…
Delaware wildland firefighters are headed to Denver this week to battle wildfires for The National Interagency Fire Center. Data from the NIFC shows the…