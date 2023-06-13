Forest fire risk in Delaware is low for this summer

With Delaware recently feeling the effects of the wildfires in Canada, what are the chances of a Delaware forest fire this summer?

The fire brought air quality warnings to Delaware and the entire region last week that have since improved.

And in Delaware itself, the good news is forest fire season is over. If any fires do develop this this time of year, they would most likely be man made either intentionally or not.

And Delaware State Forester Kyle Hoyd says the most recent fire season wasn’t too bad.

"Late winter, early spring is generally our main fire season along with fall fire season, and we kind of came out looking really, really good,” said Hoyd. “There were several fires up in the marsh up in New Castle County that required some attention by the wonderful volunteer fire companies up in that area along with our staff."

Hoyd notes the weather patterns helped with the quiet early spring.

He adds the state’s layout including fire breaks around large properties, farm fields, and tax ditches help protect people and properties against the spread of fires.

"As far as naturally caused fires we typically do not see them this time of year all the way through into the fall just because of how much green, and the humidity factor that Delaware kind of has," said Hoyd.

He says while Delaware has a good number of wildfires they are small and contained.

But Hoyd adds a fire threat in the Pacific Northwest this summer could prompt the state to send some firefighters to help fight any fires that get out of control.

He says that’s why they are always looking for volunteers - to help other states while making sure Delaware is covered just in case.

Hoyd notes the Forest Service’s Wildland Firefighters go through training all year round, and there is a session taking place now in Maryland.