The State Bank Commissioner’s office plans to award $340,000 this year to schools, nonprofits and community organizations to teach financial literacy. The…
For survivors of domestic violence, money management doesn’t always come easy.Money is the number one reason people stay in abusive relationships, and…
It’s tax season, and many First State families who may qualify for tax credits and deductions may not be taking full advantage of them.Mary DuPont is in…
State lawmakers are looking to boost financial literacy among Delaware’s K-12 students. House legislators signed off on a bill requiring the state to come…
Financial literacy is a concept that intimidates many adults. But at Junior Achievement in Wilmington, 45 kids spent part of their summer learning about…
Gov. Jack Markell (D-Delaware) is pushing new programs that aim to ensure financial stability for Delaware families in his weekly message.Markell cites a…