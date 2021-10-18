-
FEMA rolls out a new pricing system for flood insurance designed to better reflect actual risk Friday. Many Delawareans will initially save money, while…
-
State officials said Sept. 10 they were helping close to 40 Wilmington households with temporary housing after they were displaced in the historic…
-
Families who lost loved ones to COVID-19 can now get financial assistance to help with funeral expenses.The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is…
-
Some Delawareans could see changes to their flood insurance premiums as early as this fall, under the National Flood Insurance Program’s new pricing…
-
The application period is now open for FEMA Mitigation grants.There are two grants available for people to apply for through the Delaware Emergency…
-
A new website is providing Seaford-area residents with information on proposed flood risk mapping revisions. DNREC wants Seaford residents to see some…
-
Some homeowners in New Castle County may be subject to different flood insurance requirements starting next week, when an updated floodplain map that…
-
The regulatory appeals period has begun for a FEMA map that determines which properties in New Castle County need flood insurance. FEMA’s preliminary…
-
The Town of Magnolia has become the 50th First State community to participate in the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s National Flood Insurance…
-
The Delaware Emergency Management Agency (DEMA) is joining four other states and Washington D.C. in a two-week-long Federal Emergency Management Agency…