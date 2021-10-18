-
The Blades groundwater contamination site will be added to the Superfund National Priorities List this month. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency…
The Croda plant where a toxic gas leak occurred in 2018 is under renewed scrutiny after an Environmental Protection Agency Office of the Inspector General…
The Environmental Protection Agency has proposed adding the Blades Groundwater Site to the Superfund National Priorities List (NPL). Industrial chemicals…
The federal rollback of a controversial Obama-era Clean Water Act rule is getting mixed reactions in Delaware. The Environmental Protection Agency…
Delaware is joining more than two dozen states, counties and cities battling the Environmental Protection Agency over emissions. Outgoing Attorney General…
Health advocates warn a Trump administration plan allowing states to decide on their own how much coal pollution to cut could cost Delaware money and…
Sen. Tom Carper (D-Delaware) cheered Thursday's resignation of Environmental Protection Agency’s Administrator Scott Pruitt.Carper said despite President…
Sen. Tom Carper said a recent EPA internal report undermines Administrator Scott Pruitt’s justifications for 24/7 security protections.Carper and Rhode…
Delaware plans to take the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to court over pollution drifting into the First State from some of its neighbors.Gov.…
Sen. Tom Carper continues to push back against what he sees as the Trump Administration’s effort to tear down the Environmental Protection Agency.Carper…