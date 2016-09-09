Enlighten Me: How to turn your career into a labor of love

Labor Day has come and gone and with it the lazy days of summer. For many it’s back to the work grind - a grind that may leave many people reflecting on their current career and how it could be better - or more satisfying.

In a new book called “Let Your Personality Be Your Career Guide” coming out September 15th, local Wilmington author Sarah Brown offers exercises and case studies designed to help people find their ideal job.

After observing many people unhappy in the workplace and unable to identify why, Brown retired in 2014 to pursue her passion for research, education and writing on the topic. She also holds workshops for college students and non-profit leaders.

In this week’s Enlighten Me, Delaware Public Media’s Megan Pauly sat down with Brown to discuss the book, which includes a case study about DPM board member and longtime NPR host Liane Hansen’s decision to retire to Bethany Beach and “follow her bliss.”



