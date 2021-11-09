U.S. Department of Labor program helps veterans with employment

A U.S. Department of Labor Agency program helps Delaware veterans and military spouses on their path to find employment.

The Veterans’ Employment & Training Service or VETS program offers veterans, transitioning service members, and military spouses employment resources and other opportunities to help them land jobs.

The VETS Transition Assistance Program provides information, tools, and training to service members and their spouses preparing to move into civilian life.

Delaware VETS director David Rich explains some of what that program offers.

"That is held down at Dover Air Force Base on a monthly basis. Where we make sure that they understand how to write resumes, we connect them with the American job Centers, and we provide the ability to understand how to interview."

VETS also administers a mandatory one-day employment preparation workshop for all transitioning service members -- and a pair of optional two-day workshops for career exploration and technical career preparation and general employment preparation.

Delaware VETS director David Rich says the program also works to sell veterans to employers.

"We are also connecting with all the employers to let them know the value of hiring veterans. We're connecting with employers to understand how to better ask questions and what to listen for and what key components that a veteran may or may not tell them because from a veterans standpoint when you ask, ‘what did you do?’ they'll tell you, I did my job."

Rich notes they’re really focused right now on female veterans since there's a high unemployment rate among that group.

He adds the overall goal is providing all of the proper services, preparing veterans, promoting what they do and protecting them as well.

The four American Job Centers in the state also provide free assistance to veterans and military spouses. Those centers are in Wilmington, Newark, Dover, and Georgetown.