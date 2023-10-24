Former State Senator Colin Bonini to run for Kent County Register of Wills

Former State Senator Colin Bonini is running for Kent County Register of Wills.

The current Kent County Register of Wills is Democrat Harold Brode, who won the position in 2012, but the seat is up for election next year.

The Register of Wills appoints personal representatives to administer estates and assists the public in the preparation of all required forms.

Bonini seeks the post after serving as a state senator in Kent County for 28 years before losing a 2022 GOP primary to Eric Buckson – Buckson went on to win in the General Election.

In a press release, Bonini says his “experience in both the private sector and as a state senator will help [him] be a great resource for the people of Kent County."

Bonini is no stranger to running for political office. In 2010, he ran for State Treasurer and lost to Democrat Chip Flowers by just over 6,000 votes.

In 2016 he ran for governor, but lost to current Gov. John Carney with just under 40% of the vote.

Bonini entered the gubernatorial race again in 2020 but lost in the GOP primary to Julianne Murray, who was ultimately defeated by Carney.