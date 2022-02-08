Bud Freel nominated for State House special election

Voters in the State House Fourth district head to the polls for a special election in early March.

They’ll be deciding who fills the seat for the remainder of this session after State Rep. Gerald Brady stepped down earlier this month.

The Delaware Democratic party nominated its candidate this week, choosing former Wilmington City Council person Bud Freel.

Freel held an at-large seat on council for 16 years, before representing the 8th district seat for another 8 years. Freel retired from council and his job at the Delaware Department of Transportation in 2020.

Freel emphasizes his commitment to fill this seat only for the remainder of the session.

“The reason, as I state, I put myself out in this case, was that this seat is going away in eight months," says Freel. "And I really felt strongly that the candidate should be someone with experience; who is not looking down the road to be re-elected or to challenge another candidate.”

The Fourth district is moving to Sussex County after redistricting. That means if the winner of this race wants to remain in office, they would likely have to challenge State Rep. Krista Griffith in a Democratic primary. Griffith’s district is absorbing most of the current 4th District.

Freel won the nomination against Adriana Leela Bohm, a political newcomer and college professor. Freel says he would be committed to following the Democratic party platform in his decision making.

The Fourth district is heavily Democratic, Brady often ran in elections unopposed. The Delaware Republican Party says they’re currently finding their own candidate, and will announce that soon.

Roman Battaglia is a corps member with Report for America, a national service program that places journalists into local newsrooms.