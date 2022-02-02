Date set for special election to fill Rep. Brady's seat

A special election is set for Delaware's fourth representative district, left vacant by State Rep. Gerald Brady, who stepped down this week citing medical complications.

House Speaker Pete Schwartzkopf set Saturday, March 5th as the date for the election.

Following Delaware state law, state lawmaker seats must be filled by special election up to 35 days after their vacancy if the legislature is in session.

But Brady's district, which currently represents parts of Wilmington, moves into Sussex County for the November election - after redistricting based on the 2020 census.

That means whoever wins this election will only fill Brady's seat until the end of this session in June.

Instead of a primary, state law dictates local political parties are allowed to nominate their own candidates for the election, but anyone can file to run through the Department of Elections.

This is also the first election using the state's new early voting laws, which came into effect this year. Voters will be able to cast their vote up to 10 days prior to election day.

Roman Battaglia is a corps member with Report for America, a national service program that places journalists into local newsrooms.