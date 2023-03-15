DPH is pushing to recruit medical professionals to Delaware

The Delaware Division of Public Health is making a push to attract more medical professionals to live and work in the state.

DPH developed a recruitment video touting the benefits of being a healthcare professional in Delaware.

The video features health care professionals up and down the state, including Lt. Gov. Bethany Hall-Long, pointing out the benefits of Delaware like the beaches, having both rural and urban areas, and schools.

And Division of Public Health Primary Care Office Director Nichole Moxley says there’s more.

"Our six major health systems, the ability to connect easily with state officials as well when trying to move initiative forward,” said Moxley. “So we're trying to promote all of these benefits to bring providers to our state."

There are also state loan repayment opportunities up to $50,000 the state is using as recruiting tools.

"So if providers come into our state any work in what's called a health professional shortage area in the disciplines of primary care, dental health, and mental health then there is a possibility of that provider applying for loan repayment through one of those programs, and those are annual cycles," said Moxley.

Stephanie Hartos is with the Delaware Health Care Commission.

"To really incentivize people who have never lived in Delaware to come to the state and practice here, but also to incentivize people who grew up here who were Delaware residents who potentially can go to medical school or graduate school we want them to come back and practice here," said Hartos.

Loans include the Delaware State Loan Repayment Program and the Delaware Health Care Provider Loan Repayment Program, along with federal loan programs.