Saturday is Drug Take-Back Day in Delaware

The 25th National DEA Prescription Drug Take-Back Day is this Saturday in Delaware.

The national event is operated locally by the Division of Public Health. It allows Delawareans to discard expired or unused medications at locations statewide, mostly at police departments.

"We have 20 participating Saturday October 28th from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm, and they'll be taking back prescription drug medication or any type of medication,” said Katie Capelli an epidemiologist with DPH. “In some select locations - for instance our Middletown location - will be taking back sharps and doing some overdose prevention and response training. "This event, which happens two times a year, aims to help address the opioid epidemic by reducing the risk of prescription medications being diverted for misuse.

Since 2010, 114,470 pounds of medication have been collected in Delaware. 4,200 pounds were collected at 23 Delaware locations last October.

The medications must be in a container like a pill bottle, box, blister pack, or zipped plastic bag. Liquid medications must be in their original containers.

"If you're worried about personal information you have to remove that information first, but keep it in that bottle/container. If you have any vape pens or e-cigarettes the batteries also have to be removed," said Capelli.

Used needles can be disposed of at the Laurel, Milton, Middletown and Wilmington police departments, but individuals must sign a waiver stating the needles are from home use.