DPH provides COVID boosters guidelines for infants and toddlers

There are new guidelines for COVID boosters for infants and toddlers as cases and hospitalizations rise since Thanksgiving.

As of last week, the Food and Drug Administration granted emergency use authorization to Moderna to expand use of the bivalent booster to ages six months to five years.

Meanwhile, Pfizer’s bivalent booster also received emergency use authorization for use as the third dose in the primary series for six months to four years of age, but not for use as a bivalent booster. Ages five and older are eligible for a Pfizer bivalent booster.

Ages six and older are eligible for a Moderna bivalent booster.

The expectation is that supply of these bivalent doses for infants and toddlers will arrive in Delaware this week.

Full details and information about where to obtain these vaccines are available at de.gov/boosters and de.gov/youthvaccine.

The latest COVID numbers in Delaware show the 7-day daily average of new positive cases is 159, an increase of 53 new positive cases reported since November 18.

There are 148 current hospitalizations, which is up from 121 from the beginning of the month. There are also 11 critical hospitalizations.

The Delaware Division of Public Health’s My Healthy Community data portal will now report weekly COVID updates instead of the daily updates, which is consistent with the CDC’s reporting structure.