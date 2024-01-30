DPH confirms six flu-related deaths, calls for more flu vaccinations

Delaware’s Division of Public Health confirms six suspected flu-related deaths in the state this influenza season.

According to DPH all six suspected flu-related deaths occurred in December 2023. All victims were over 55 with one reportedly up to date on their flu vaccination.

Three were New Castle County residents, two were from Sussex County, and one resident was from Kent County.

In total, nearly 3600 (3,594) flu cases have been reported through January 20 for the 2023-2024 influenza season that started last October 1st.

DPH says so far only 30.3% of the population has gotten a flu shot, but notes getting the vaccine is important for all ages 6 months and older to prevent serious illness, hospitalizations, and death resulting from the flu virus.

So far there have been 110 hospitalizations from the flu.

If you are sick with the flu, antiviral drugs may be a treatment option, and they work best when started early -- one-to-two days after flu symptoms begin.

To reduce the spread of flu and other viruses, DPH encourages people to get vaccinated, stay home if sick, cover coughs and sneezes, and to wash hands frequently.