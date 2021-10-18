-
A new program offering at-home COVID tests at Delaware’s libraries is going better than expected. The Delaware Division of Public Health (DPH) started a…
-
The Dover Public Library is preparing to reopen next month.The library ends its coronavirus pandemic imposed shutdown November 3. “We’ve got the tentative…
-
The COVID-19 pandemic will keep the Dover Public Library closed to the public for at least another month.The Dover City Council recently voted to keep the…
-
Discussion about making the Dover Public Library safer is continuing.Visitors to the Dover Public Library in the coming weeks may be greeted at the door…
-
A discussion about making the Dover Public Library safer includes the possibility of adding an armed guard there. And one City official is now examining…
-
Dover’s Mayor, City Council and other officials are expected to discuss safety and security at the Dover Public Library later this month. The discussion…
-
For generations kids and grownups alike let their imaginations run wild with Maurice Sendak’s book, Where the Wild Things Are. But there was much more to…
-
Geeks from across Delaware will convene in the state capital this weekend for the second Dover Comic Con. More than 2500 people, many in costume…