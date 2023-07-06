DHSS to hold town halls this month on efforts to improve Delaware State Service Centers

Delaware’s Department of Health and Social Services holds four town halls this month on efforts to improve Delaware State Service Centers.

The town halls are part of the State Service Reimagined project DHSS launched in 2022.

That project - prompted by the Governor’s Family Service Cabinet Council - is a strategic plan to research, create, and implement improvements to the way services are delivered at State Service Centers with the goal of making access to services easier.

“Over the last year or so as an initiative of the governor's Family Service Cabinet Council we embarked on a reimagination project because what we know is that as times change we have to change how we deliver services," said Daniel Walker, DHSS Deputy Cabinet Secretary.

Walker notes that some of their services are difficult to access, and that’s come to light thanks to feedback from the project.

"These town halls are really meant to do a few things. One to socialize some of the recommendations that we have received and plans that were putting in place, and to also get community input on our direction forward," said Walker.

The first town hall is July 13 at the Dover Public Library. That will also be streamed live on Facebook and at de.gov/live at 6 pm.

The other town halls take place on July 15 at 1:30 at the Route 9 Library and Innovation Center in New Castle, July 18 at the Georgetown Public Library, and at the Wilmington Public Library on July 26 both at 6 pm.