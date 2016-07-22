Arts Playlist: Maurice Sendak honored in Dover show

For generations kids and grownups alike let their imaginations run wild with Maurice Sendak’s book, Where the Wild Things Are.

But there was much more to the writer than just wild monsters, and the scope of his work will be examined in a new exhibit all about the late writer coming to the First State.

The Where the Wild Things Are author’s work sweeps across Dover in the show “50 Years. 50 Works. 50 Reasons.”

The Dover Public Library and The Biggs Museum are partnering with businesses across Dover to showcase the exhibit, which started in 2013.

“It’s been touring the country since then. And Dover is the actually the only place in Delaware that it’s going to be stopping,” said the Dover Public Library's Catherine Wimberley.

In addition to Sendak’s most popular work, The Dover Public Library is partnering with the Biggs Museum of American Art to show his lesser known pieces too. Like rarely seen drawings he did in school.

“It will also have sketches of set design pieces for a ballet that he did and of course illustrations related to Where the Wild Things Are,” said Wimberley

Wimberley says the exhibit features galleries at both the library and the Biggs.

A play Sendak wrote will be performed at the Schwartz Center for the Arts. There will also be a screening of the 2009 film Where the Wild Things Are. And a monster-themed breakfast is planned at the Grey Fox.

The exhibition starts Friday July 29th and runs through mid-September.