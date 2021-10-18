Dover Police Chief

-
Dover Police are the latest to look into bringing behavioral health clinicians along in police cars.The Dover Police Department is developing a program…
-
The Dover Police Department announced a sweeping review of its current policies on Thursday. In response to pressure from public leaders and internally…
-
The City of Dover’s new police chief is officially on the job.Chief Thomas Johnson was sworn in by Mayor Robin Christiansen Thursday night.Johnson is…
-
Dover’s incoming police chief says he’s looking forward to tackling public safety in the First State’s capital city.Mayor Robin Christiansen officially…
-
The City of Dover’s search for a new police chief is officially underway.Chief Marvin Mailey retired earlier this year and since then Deputy Tim Stump has…
-
Dover’s new police chief says one of his top priorities is actively and aggressively taking guns off the streets of Delaware’s capital city. Dover’s…
-
Dover has named its first African American police chief.The city council voted Thursday night to make Deputy Chief Martin Mailey the new head of the…