AG Jennings asks Superior Court to enforce subpoena against Cabela's about stolen ammunition

Cabela’s is under investigation for stolen ammo at its Christiana location.

Delaware Attorney General Kathy Jennings through the Office of Impact Litigation asked the Superior Court to enforce a subpoena against Cabela’s.

The subpoena seeks answers about a half-million rounds of ammunition shoplifted from its Christiana store.

According to Jennings, Cabela’s has failed to substantively respond to the subpoena after more than three months.

Cabela’s is being investigated by the DOJ to determine if it has violated various laws including the state’s firearms industry public nuisance law.

The investigation started after reports of substantial amounts of ammunition being stolen from Cabela’s - which is accused of storing ammo unsecured in the middle of the sales floor, and allegedly making no effort to stop the massive shoplifting.

After the subpoena was issued, the ammunition was allegedly stored behind a sales counter.

“In the wrong hands, a single round of ammunition can take a life — but Cabela’s watched a half-million rounds walk out the door,” said AG Jennings. “Ammo isn’t candy. It shouldn’t be left on a sales floor without a meaningful effort to deter shoplifting. Our team has already gotten results and led Cabela’s to store its ammunition more safely, but our investigation isn’t over. Businesses need to be responsible members of our community; that includes gun dealers taking reasonable steps to prevent gun violence. Unfortunately, Cabela’s casual storage, and their stonewalling of this investigation, tell us that they still aren’t taking that responsibility seriously. We’re asking the Court to step in so that we can ensure our neighbors are being kept safe.”

Investigators believe at least 500,000 rounds of ammo were stolen from the Cabela’s in Christiana in less than a year with a lot of it sold to drug dealers and other criminals in Delaware and Pennsylvania.