Seaford pastor arrested on child porn charges

A pastor in Sussex County has been charged with 10 felony counts of dealing child pornography.

An Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force investigation led by the Delaware Department of Justice led to the arrest of Seaford pastor James Dryden on February 15.

The 74-year-old has been a children’s pastor with Stein Highway Church of God for more than 20 years.

Investigators say they were tipped off by multiple CyberTips by Microsoft warning that Dryden’s IP address had accessed and downloaded child sexual abuse material.

Delaware State Police and DOJ investigators then contacted Dryden at his home and allegedly found more child sexual abuse material following a forensic examination of his personal devices.

“The evidence in this investigation is deeply disturbing,” said Attorney General Jennings. “Nothing is more important than protecting our kids, and I’m grateful for the members of the ICAC Task Force who dedicate their lives to keeping our most vulnerable citizens safe.”

Dryden is not charged with contacting a child – Investigators add they are not aware of any victims affiliated with the church, but since Dryden’s work brought him with regular contact with kids the state is seeking any information the public may have.

Dryden was arraigned and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $500,000 cash bail.